Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Libertarian Candidate Jo Jorgensen Bitten By Bat, Requires Rabies Shots

TMZ.com Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
The Libertarian Party's candidate for President has been sidelined .... 'cause she was bit by a bat. Jo Jorgensen had a rally scheduled in Louisiana but she had to cancel, because somewhere on the campaign trail a bat took a bite out of her.…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jo Jorgensen Jo Jorgensen American politician


Libertarian Party (United States) Libertarian Party (United States) National political party in United States


Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

Pence knocks chief justice as a "disappointment to conservatives"

 Pence cited Roberts' vote this year to strike down a Louisiana abortion restriction and in 2012 to uphold Obamacare's individual mandate.
CBS News

Mississippi reports highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita

 Mississippi led the nation in COVID-19 cases per capita Wednesday as the state's largest, most specialized hospital is overrun with patients. In neighboring..
CBS News

Black man's life sentence in stolen hedge clippers case is 'cruel and unusual,' Louisiana judge says

 Repeat offender laws sent Fair Wayne Bryant to prison for life after trying to steal hedge clippers. Louisiana's Supreme Court won't review the case.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Louisiana orders BBQ restaurant to close over failing to enforce mask orders'

 A state judge has temporarily shut down a barbecue restaurant at the request of the Louisiana Health Department Friday, for refusing to enforce mask mandate...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.com

Libertarian Candidate Jo Jorgensen Bitten By Bat, Requires Rabies Shots

 The Libertarian Party's candidate for President has been sidelined .... 'cause she was bit by a bat. Jo Jorgensen had a rally scheduled in Louisiana but she had...
TMZ.com

United States: Louisiana Enacts Reforms During The COVID-19 Pandemic: Limits On Liability, Damages, And Changes To Evidentiary Rules - Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

 Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards recently signed into law Act 336 of the 2020 Regular Session, which was filed in the Louisiana State Legislature as House...
Mondaq


Tweets about this