Libertarian Candidate Jo Jorgensen Bitten By Bat, Requires Rabies Shots
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
The Libertarian Party's candidate for President has been sidelined .... 'cause she was bit by a bat. Jo Jorgensen had a rally scheduled in Louisiana but she had to cancel, because somewhere on the campaign trail a bat took a bite out of her.…
Jo Jorgensen American politician
Libertarian Party (United States) National political party in United States
Louisiana State in the southern United States
