Sylvester Stallone Selling Tricked-Out Stretched Cadillac Escalade for $350k Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Sylvester Stallone is rarely EVER down for the count ... but when it comes to his tricked-out Escalade, he's decided it's time to hang up the gloves and sell the whip for a small fortune. The folks over at Becker Automotive Design did the… 👓 View full article