Viola Davis Replaces Kylie Jenner in 'WAP,' Cardi Appreciates the Love
Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Fans were really down to insert Viola Davis into Cardi B's new song -- even at the expense of Kylie Jenner -- and the actress was all about it ... CB was too. Viola posted a couple different fan tributes that creatively embedded her into Cardi and…
