Viola Davis Replaces Kylie Jenner in 'WAP,' Cardi Appreciates the Love

Monday, 10 August 2020
Fans were really down to insert Viola Davis into Cardi B's new song -- even at the expense of Kylie Jenner -- and the actress was all about it ... CB was too. Viola posted a couple different fan tributes that creatively embedded her into Cardi and…
News video: Cardi B defends putting Kylie Jenner in WAP music video

Cardi B defends putting Kylie Jenner in WAP music video 01:35

 Let's just say Kylie Jenner didn't have the best birthday weekend.

Viola Davis buys former plantation birthplace [Video]

Viola Davis buys former plantation birthplace

Viola Davies has marked her birthday by buying a former South Carolina plantation, where she was born 55 years ago.

Viola Davis Buys Former Plantation Where She Was Born for 55th Birthday

 Viola Davis is coming full circle for her birthday by buying the house (and property) where she was born -- a place that was formerly inhabited by slaves. The..
ShowBiz Minute: Paul, AAFCA, Gomez

 FBI agents serve search warrant at the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul; Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown and LeBron James among honorees at the AAFCA TV..
Cardi B speaks out on Breonna Taylor's d*ath in 'Elle' interview [Video]

Cardi B speaks out on Breonna Taylor's d*ath in 'Elle' interview

The 27-year-old rapper is featured on the cover of the September issue of 'Elle'.

Cardi B celebrates Kylie Jenner's 23rd birthday amid WAP video controversy [Video]

Cardi B celebrates Kylie Jenner's 23rd birthday amid WAP video controversy

Cardi B wished reality star Kylie Jenner a happy 23rd birthday amid fans' calls for the make-up mogul to be removed from the rapper's WAP music video.

Cardi B addresses Breonna Taylor's death, details her hopes for the 2020 presidential election

 Cardi B is drawing attention to Breonna Taylor's death in her cover interview for Elle's September issue. She also talks about her election hopes.
Cardi B defends Kylie Jenner’s WAP music video cameo [Video]

Cardi B defends Kylie Jenner’s WAP music video cameo

Cardi B has defended Kylie Jenner amid a fan petition to have the reality star removed from the rapper's WAP music video.

Trending: Simon Cowell breaks back falling off bike, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion fans launch petition to remove Kylie Jenner [Video]

Trending: Simon Cowell breaks back falling off bike, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion fans launch petition to remove Kylie Jenner

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Viola Davis buys former childhood plantation home [Video]

Viola Davis buys former childhood plantation home

Viola Davis has marked her 55th birthday by buying her childhood home, which used to be the site of a plantation.

Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar' Becomes His First Hot 100 No. 1, Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday & More | Billboard N [Video]

Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar' Becomes His First Hot 100 No. 1, Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday & More | Billboard N

Harry Styles scores his first No. 1 on the Hot 100, Kylie Jenner celebrates her 23rd birthday unbothered and Christina Aguilera and more celebrities celebrate Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new..

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion drop star-studded ‘WAP’ music video [Video]

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion drop star-studded ‘WAP’ music video

On Thursday, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped their new collaborative song and music video, “WAP”.

Cardi B Cuts Her OnlyFans Subscription Price In Half: “I’m Bringing It Down”

Cardi B Cuts Her OnlyFans Subscription Price In Half: “I’m Bringing It Down” New York rapper Cardi B is looking out for her fans. The hip-hop star has come through to announce plans to drop her OnlyFans premium subscription service price...
Cardi B Puts Respect On Lil’ Kim’s Name By Quoting One Of Her Most Memorable Rap Bars: “A Wise Woman Once Said…”

Cardi B Puts Respect On Lil’ Kim’s Name By Quoting One Of Her Most Memorable Rap Bars: “A Wise Woman Once Said…” New York rapper Cardi B is paying it forward. The hip-hop star went online this week to put respect on rap legend Lil’ Kim‘s name and credited her past rap...
The Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion WAP Memes Are Far From Over

The Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion WAP Memes Are Far From Over The Internet isn’t ready for the “WAP” hype to die down. Social media has continued to celebrate the new, must-watch music video by delivering some...
