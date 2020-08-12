Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jerry Jones Reconsidering Cowboys' Stance On Anthem Kneeling, 'I Am Listening'

TMZ.com Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Jerry Jones says the Cowboys might be backing off his "toe the line" national anthem kneeling policy ... with the Dallas owner telling media members Wednesday he's considering a new rule. The 77-year-old, who has famously threatened to cut players…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jerry Jones Jerry Jones American billionaire businessman and owner of the Dallas Cowboys


Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys National Football League franchise in Arlington, Texas

NFL training camp power rankings: Steelers, Cowboys trending in right direction

 As NFL training camps continue, here is the latest power rankings. Which teams are trending in the right (or wrong) directions?
USATODAY.com

Dak Prescott Says Free Death Row Inmate Julius Jones, 'He's Innocent!'

 Dak Prescott is following Kim Kardashian's lead ... telling Oklahoma officials to immediately free death row inmate Julius Jones -- claiming he was wrongly..
TMZ.com

Exclusive: Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Calls for Release of Black Death Row Inmate Julius Jones

 “As a black man in this country right now,” Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott writes in a letter to Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma..
WorldNews

Dallas Dallas City in Texas, United States

Ex-Dallas cop Amber Guyger appeals murder charge in death of neighbor Botham Jean

 Attorneys for a white ex-Dallas police officer filed an appeal to overturn her murder conviction in the shooting of her Black unarmed neighbor.
USATODAY.com

SEC investigating hotels criticized for taking Paycheck loans

 Hotel group run by Dallas entrepreneur Monty Bennett faces securities probe over "related-party transactions."
CBS News

DoorDash launches online DashMart convenience stores to sell snacks and groceries

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

DoorDash on Wednesday announced the launch of a chain of virtual convenience stores the company is calling..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Clarence Hill: The Cowboys have mistaken Dak's kindness for weakness [Video]

Clarence Hill: The Cowboys have mistaken Dak's kindness for weakness

At the beginning of the 2019 season, Jerry Jones said that a new deal with Dak Prescott was nearly done. Since then, there has reportedly been very little progress between the two sides, and we are now..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:19Published
Skip Bayless: There is still hope that Dak & Jerry Jones can make a deal before today's deadline [Video]

Skip Bayless: There is still hope that Dak & Jerry Jones can make a deal before today's deadline

Dak Prescott has until 4pm ET today to sign a long-term deal with the Cowboys. Dallas has never had a quarterback play under the franchise tag, but the deadline is rapidly approaching. Hear why Skip..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:13Published
Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones' motto of 'deadlines make deals' will hopefully resolve the stalemate with Dak [Video]

Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones' motto of 'deadlines make deals' will hopefully resolve the stalemate with Dak

The latest reports out of Dallas are that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are not close to getting a long-term deal done. Former Pro Bowl defensive back DeAngelo Hall said he believes Dak is on the same..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:01Published

Related news from verified sources

New BMW M3 Touring due in 2022 to rival Audi RS4 Avant

 Autocar impression of how the BMW M3 Touring could look First full M version of 3 Series estate will join M3 saloon and M4 Coupé in expanded performance...
Autocar

News24.com | June retail sales still in negative territory

 June retail sales continued to contract, in line with analysts' expectations, as a result of ongoing subdued consumer demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
News24

Genmab H1 top line up big on upfront payment from AbbVie
SeekingAlpha


Tweets about this

EricaBibbey

Erica Bibbey Hiker SEC investigating hotels criticized for taking Paycheck loans https://t.co/aVq1C9TEsA 6 days ago

Jonesls

Linda Jones SEC investigating hotels criticized for taking Paycheck loans https://t.co/qM8DLrZPL0 6 days ago

Insureteck

Insureteck Hotels criticized for taking virus money face investigation Securities regulators are investigating three hotel com… https://t.co/SSSLGNDC7f 1 week ago

MNosdivad

Mij Nosdivad SEC investigating hotels criticized for taking Paycheck loans https://t.co/yfrjGKwRTB 1 week ago

MSN_Money

MSN Money SEC investigating hotels criticized for taking Paycheck loans https://t.co/1P6IJKbaBE 1 week ago

unocelestial

Celeste SEC investigating hotels criticized for taking Paycheck loans https://t.co/HYAsEcLq3m 1 week ago

disabledsenior

Disabled Senior SEC investigating hotels criticized for taking Paycheck loans - https://t.co/dD2B2Cts8T 1 week ago