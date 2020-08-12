|
Jerry Jones Reconsidering Cowboys' Stance On Anthem Kneeling, 'I Am Listening'
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Jerry Jones says the Cowboys might be backing off his "toe the line" national anthem kneeling policy ... with the Dallas owner telling media members Wednesday he's considering a new rule. The 77-year-old, who has famously threatened to cut players…
|
|
|
