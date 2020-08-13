Selena Gomez learns how to cook in HBO Max's Selena + Chef Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Selena Gomez’s new show, Selena + Chef premieres tonight on HBO Max. It’s ten episodes, each featuring Selena with a prominent chef, each of them in their respective kitchens, as Selena learns how to cook. And it’s not “learning”, as in someone who already has some basic skills and is trying to get ... 👓 View full article

