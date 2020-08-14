Global  
 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Scoop Up $40 Million Miami Estate

TMZ.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a Miami vice, and it's super-luxurious real estate -- they've just expanded their portfolio with a home that's more like a resort. Our sources tell us the engaged power couple scooped up this massive…
Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez American actress, singer, dancer, and producer

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Tour Citi Field As Part of Plan to Buy NY Mets

 Ya don't buy a car without checkin' under the hood, right? And, if you're Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, ya don't buy a pro baseball team without checking..
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez Latest Makeup-Free Selfie [Video]

Jennifer Lopez Latest Makeup-Free Selfie

Jennifer Lopez kicked off her Saturday morning with a new stunning makeup-free selfie, and no surprise here: It's already going viral. The selfie in question features the 51-year-old singer in a fluffy white bathrobe with her hair worn loose around her shoulders and her skin looking lit from within. #MorningFace," to which folks are responding with messages like: "Natural beauty🥵🥵😍😍," "OMG HOW STUNNING 😍😍💖💖," and "Good morning ma❤️keep shinning😁🔑💯.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
J.Lo celebrates fiance's birthday with touching video [Video]

J.Lo celebrates fiance's birthday with touching video

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her fiance Alex Rodriguez's 45th birthday with an Instagram show of affection on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make fresh bid for New York Mets [Video]

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make fresh bid for New York Mets

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have initiated a second attempt to buy the New York Mets baseball team by partnering with a group of former top sportsmen.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Alex Rodriguez Alex Rodriguez American baseball player

