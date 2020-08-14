|
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Scoop Up $40 Million Miami Estate
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a Miami vice, and it's super-luxurious real estate -- they've just expanded their portfolio with a home that's more like a resort. Our sources tell us the engaged power couple scooped up this massive…
