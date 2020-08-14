Global  
 

Herman Cain's New 'Cain Gang' Twitter Can Run Posthumously, No Violation

TMZ.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Herman Cain's political takes from beyond the grave will continue -- even if some Twitter users think it's dirty pool -- because they're not breaking any rules. The late pizza tycoon and politician's Twitter account raised eyebrows Wednesday night…
 Despite Herman Cain’s recent death from coronavirus, the Republican’s twitter account shared a new attack on Joe Biden that includes his new running mate Kamala Harris. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Herman Cain died two weeks ago, but his social media accounts are still bashing Democrats

 "How well prepared is Kamala Harris for the presidency? We take a look. We're not impressed and you won't be either," said a post on Cain's account.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories Aug. 7 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, August 7th: July unemployment figures released; NY students can return to the classroom; More than a dozen dead in India..
USATODAY.com

Herman Cain's life honored during Atlanta funeral

 Herman Cain, the former Republican presidential candidate, businessman and close ally of President Donald Trump, was celebrated at a private funeral in Atlanta..
USATODAY.com

To What Extent Are Political And Religious Leaders Liable For Their Followers COVID-19 Related Deaths?

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Critics of President Donald Trump are calling the death of Herman Cain “murder” or “suicide.” The former..
WorldNews

