Herman Cain's New 'Cain Gang' Twitter Can Run Posthumously, No Violation
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Herman Cain's political takes from beyond the grave will continue -- even if some Twitter users think it's dirty pool -- because they're not breaking any rules. The late pizza tycoon and politician's Twitter account raised eyebrows Wednesday night…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Herman Cain American businessman and politician
Herman Cain died two weeks ago, but his social media accounts are still bashing Democrats"How well prepared is Kamala Harris for the presidency? We take a look. We're not impressed and you won't be either," said a post on Cain's account.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories Aug. 7 PHere are the top stories for Friday, August 7th: July unemployment figures released; NY students can return to the classroom; More than a dozen dead in India..
USATODAY.com
Herman Cain's life honored during Atlanta funeralHerman Cain, the former Republican presidential candidate, businessman and close ally of President Donald Trump, was celebrated at a private funeral in Atlanta..
USATODAY.com
To What Extent Are Political And Religious Leaders Liable For Their Followers COVID-19 Related Deaths?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Critics of President Donald Trump are calling the death of Herman Cain “murder” or “suicide.” The former..
WorldNews
