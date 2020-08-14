Dolly Parton says "of course Black lives matter" in Billboard’s Country Power Players issue
Friday, 14 August 2020 () At 74 years old, Dolly Parton is still be one of the most progressive voices in country music. Covering Billboard’s Country Power Players issue, the music icon sits down (via Skype) for a brilliant profile about her media empire and legacy, and at one point the conversation turns to Black Lives Matt...
In an interview with Billboard, country icon Dolly Parton spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, saying, “Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!”