Chrissy Teigen Says She was Pregnant During Breast Reduction Surgery
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen revealed something really scary ... unbeknownst to her, she was pregnant when she had her breast reduction surgery. Chrissy was interacting with her fans on Twitter Friday when she explained before she had the surgery, they…
