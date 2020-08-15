Global  
 

Chrissy Teigen Says She was Pregnant During Breast Reduction Surgery

TMZ.com Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen revealed something really scary ... unbeknownst to her, she was pregnant when she had her breast reduction surgery. Chrissy was interacting with her fans on Twitter Friday when she explained before she had the surgery, they…
 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their third child together.

