Pro-Trump Proud Boys Group in Violent Fight with Black Lives Matter Protesters

TMZ.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
In the event you think this presidential election will not trigger violence ... watch this video. The Proud Boys group made its presence known Saturday in the swing state of Michigan, fighting hundreds of counterprotesters at the Arcadia Creek…
Far-right demonstrators, counter-protesters and police clash in multiple states

 Fights broke out at demonstrations in Michigan and Georgia Saturday. Among those involved: far-right Proud Boys, counter-protesters and police.
Bald eagle takes out EGLE’s drone because it’s 2020 and irony is dead

 Don’t eff with this bird | Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images

A bald eagle beat the crap out of a government drone mapping the..
Bald Eagle Sends Government Drone Into Lake Michigan

 A Michigan state environmental agency, which is abbreviated E.G.L.E., lost a $950 drone in the aerial battle.
