Kim Kardashian Vows to Free Monica's Ex & Master P's Brother, C-Murder
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian has her sights set on her next prison case -- saying she's going to put her resources toward helping free a famous rapper who's Master P's sibling ... AKA, C-Murder. She made the announcement Sunday, noting evidence has been…
Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality
C-Murder American rapper
Master P American rapper, entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, and record executive from Louisiana
