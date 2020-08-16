Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Kardashian Vows to Free Monica's Ex & Master P's Brother, C-Murder

TMZ.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian has her sights set on her next prison case -- saying she's going to put her resources toward helping free a famous rapper who's Master P's sibling ... AKA, C-Murder. She made the announcement Sunday, noting evidence has been…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality

Kim & Kanye's Glamping Getaway, Check Out The Digs

 Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's make-or-break vacay is over, and though it's unclear if it saved their marriage ... one thing we know ... rich-people glamping..
TMZ.com
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian reportedly plan Colorado camping trip to save marriage [Video]

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian reportedly plan Colorado camping trip to save marriage

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are reportedly hoping a camping trip in Colorado can save their marriage.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Arrive in Miami, Next Stop Colorado Glamping

 Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their brood have left the Dominican Republic and just touched down in Miami ... and we're told this isn't the end of their..
TMZ.com

C-Murder C-Murder American rapper


Master P Master P American rapper, entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, and record executive from Louisiana


Related news from verified sources

Kim Kardashian Vows to Free Monica's Ex & Master P's Brother, C-Murder

 Kim Kardashian has her sights set on her next prison case -- saying she's going to put her resources toward helping free a famous rapper who's Master P's sibling...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this