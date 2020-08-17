Global  
 

Sharon Stone Says Family Ravaged by COVID-19, Blames Trump, Montana Officials

TMZ.com Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Sharon Stone has had 2 family members die from COVID-19 and her sister is now in the hospital fighting for her life ... and Sharon lays a lot of the blame on Donald Trump, the man she calls a killer. COVID has ravaged Stone's family, many of whom…
News video: Sharon Stone blames 'non-mask wearers' as sister is 'fighting for her life'

Sharon Stone blames 'non-mask wearers' as sister is 'fighting for her life' 00:56

 Sharon Stone's sister Kelly is "fighting for her life" after contracting coronavirus, and the 'Basic Instinct' actress has hit out at "non-mask wearers" as a result of her sibling's diagnosis.

Sharon Stone blames 'one of you non-mask wearers' after her sister is hospitalized with COVID-19

 Sharon Stone wants others to wear a mask "for yourself and others" after her sister Kelly, who is immunocompromised, was hospitalized with COVID-19.
Sharon Stone to unveil new memoir [Video]

Sharon Stone to unveil new memoir

Sharon Stone is set to detail her personal and professional life in an upcoming memoir

Sharon Stone writes memoir that doesn't 'pull any punches'

 NEW YORK (AP) — Sharon Stone has taken on a new, real-life role — memoir writer. “I have learned to forgive the unforgivable," says Stone, whose ”The..
Sharon Stone details near-death experience [Video]

Sharon Stone details near-death experience

Sharon Stone almost died after being struck by lightning as a child, when she was trying to iron her work uniform.

