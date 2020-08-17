|
Sharon Stone Says Family Ravaged by COVID-19, Blames Trump, Montana Officials
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Sharon Stone has had 2 family members die from COVID-19 and her sister is now in the hospital fighting for her life ... and Sharon lays a lot of the blame on Donald Trump, the man she calls a killer. COVID has ravaged Stone's family, many of whom…
