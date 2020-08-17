Global  
 

Misha Green’s Lovecraft Country starring Courtney B. Vance and Jurnee Smollett is a hyper-detailed portrait of 1950s America

Lainey Gossip Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Misha Green’s Lovecraft Country is the latest HBO primetime Sunday night drama, and in its opening episode it, much like Watchmen last year, declares itself a major work. Created by Green, and executive produced by Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams, Lovecraft Country is a hyper-detailed portrait of 1950s A...
News video: Lovecraft Country S01E02 Whitey's on the Moon

Lovecraft Country S01E02 Whitey's on the Moon 01:18

 Lovecraft Country 1x02 "Whitey's on the Moon" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - Inexplicably recovered from their terrifying night, Leti and George luxuriate in their new surroundings, while Atticus grows suspicious of their Ardham Lodge hosts – Christina Braithwhite (Abbey Lee) and her elusive...

