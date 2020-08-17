MR. SUBURBS FINALLY Jam Master Jay Murder Suspects to be Indicted After 18 Years https://t.co/3TFVEgKG6C via @TMZ 4 seconds ago Akajiaku ✡ Jam Master Jay murder suspects indicted after 18yrs https://t.co/H2lTBLMG1V 7 seconds ago Adrian🗣 RT @TMZ: Jam Master Jay Murder Suspects to be Indicted After 18 Years https://t.co/PLhRBZ8zNQ 9 seconds ago PrettyKittyOnYaRadio BREAKING NEWS Jam Master Jay Murder Suspects to be Indicted After 18 Years via @TMZ https://t.co/dWJSQgvXHQ 37 seconds ago 107.3 The Beat Pitsburgh BREAKING NEWS Jam Master Jay Murder Suspects to be Indicted After 18 Years via @TMZ https://t.co/0X1KvpM6i4 48 seconds ago Tere Negus Jam Master Jay Murder Suspects to be Indicted After 18 Years https://t.co/xBmuzrt9gh via @TMZ 1 minute ago torrance 😷 RT @AshleyAtTimes: Two longtime suspects in the murder of Jam Master Jay, one of hip hop's greatest mysteries, have been indicted for murde… 2 minutes ago