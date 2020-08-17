|
Jam Master Jay Murder Suspects to be Indicted After 18 Years
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
The murder of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay has been a mystery for nearly 2 decades ... but 2 men are finally in custody for the crime. Jay was shot to death on October 30, 2002, in a recording studio in Queens, and now federal prosecutors are…
Run-DMC American hip hop group
Queens Borough in New York City and county in New York, United States
