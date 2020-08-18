Global  
 

Master P Welcomes Kim Kardashian's Efforts to Free C-Murder

TMZ.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian could be just what the doctor ordered in Master P's quest to free his famous sibling, C-Murder ... but he knows it's not gonna be easy. Master P told us it's a blessing to have Kim K on his side as he continues his decades-long fight…
C-Murder Says Kim Kardashian Gives Him Hope In Fight For Freedom

 C-Murder is singing Kim Kardashian's praises now that she's pledged to help get him outta prison ... the incarcerated rapper says she's an angel who gives him..
'True justice': Kim Kardashian calls for release of jailed rapper C-Murder, Master P's brother

 Kim Kardashian is working to free Corey Miller, aka rapper C-Murder, who she believes was wrongfully convicted to a lifetime behind bars for murder.
Kim Kardashian Joins Kanye in Wyoming For Sunday Service

 Kim Kardashian showed up for Kanye West's Sunday Service over the weekend, and it could -- COULD -- be a sign that maybe their make-or-break vacation worked. Kim..
Kim Kardashian Vows to Free Monica's Ex & Master P's Brother, C-Murder

 Kim Kardashian has her sights set on her next prison case -- saying she's going to put her resources toward helping free a famous rapper who's Master P's sibling..
