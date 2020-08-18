|
Master P Welcomes Kim Kardashian's Efforts to Free C-Murder
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian could be just what the doctor ordered in Master P's quest to free his famous sibling, C-Murder ... but he knows it's not gonna be easy. Master P told us it's a blessing to have Kim K on his side as he continues his decades-long fight…
