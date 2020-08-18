Master P Welcomes Kim Kardashian's Efforts to Free C-Murder Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Kim Kardashian could be just what the doctor ordered in Master P 's quest to free his famous sibling, C-Murder ... but he knows it's not gonna be easy. Master P told us it's a blessing to have Kim K on his side as he continues his decades-long fight… 👓 View full article

