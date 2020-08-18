|
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Pulls Plug on USPS Changes
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
President Trump's new Postmaster General is doing a major about-face ... suspending all major changes to the USPS until after the November election. Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday that in order to avoid even the appearance of voter suppression, he's…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump pardons Susan B. Anthony on 100th anniversary of 19th AmendmentPresident Trump is posthumously pardoning Susan B. Anthony, a leader of the women's suffrage movement who was arrested for illegally voting in 1872. Mr. Trump..
CBS News
Key takeaways from Senate's Russia investigationThe Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released a new report outlining extensive contact between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives in the months..
CBS News
Democrats make case against Trump during first night of DNCOn Monday night, Democrats -- and a number of Republicans -- rallied around Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention. Democratic strategist Lynda Tran and..
CBS News
Couple who pointed guns at protesters to speak at RNCThis is not the first time the McCloskeys have been linked to the Trump campaign.
CBS News
United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government
Postmaster General DeJoy says he will stop USPS changes until after November electionDeJoy's reversal on the changes comes amid increased scrutiny from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
USATODAY.com
US Postal Service in the spotlight as demand rises for 'vote by mail' optionsThe success of the 2020 presidential election could come down to a most unlikely government agency: the U.S. Postal Service.
USATODAY.com
'Cheers' Mailman John Ratzenberger Issues Plea to Save U.S. Post OfficeJohn Ratzenberger is throwing his fictional mailman hat in the ring to save the U.S. Post Office, and maybe you didn't know this, but ... Cliff's got a plan to..
TMZ.com
Trump's Postmaster General DeJoy will testify before Senate on Friday about USPS delaysThe hearing comes as lawmakers from both sides scrutinize the USPS.
USATODAY.com
Louis DeJoy American businessman, 75th United States Postmaster General
Postmaster general halts changes blamed for delays until after electionLouis DeJoy said his initiatives would be suspended "to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail."
CBS News
Postmaster general to testify before Senate committee on FridayPostmaster General Louis DeJoy will also testify before a House committee next week about recent changes to the postal service.
CBS News
United States Postmaster General chief executive officer of the United States Postal Service
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this