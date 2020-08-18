Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Pulls Plug on USPS Changes

TMZ.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
President Trump's new Postmaster General is doing a major about-face ... suspending all major changes to the USPS until after the November election. Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday that in order to avoid even the appearance of voter suppression, he's…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Postmaster General Agrees To Testify As Dems Accuse Him Of Undermining Service To Suppress Votes

Postmaster General Agrees To Testify As Dems Accuse Him Of Undermining Service To Suppress Votes 02:09

 CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports on the USPS funding fight.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump pardons Susan B. Anthony on 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment

 President Trump is posthumously pardoning Susan B. Anthony, a leader of the women's suffrage movement who was arrested for illegally voting in 1872. Mr. Trump..
CBS News

Key takeaways from Senate's Russia investigation

 The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released a new report outlining extensive contact between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives in the months..
CBS News

Democrats make case against Trump during first night of DNC

 On Monday night, Democrats -- and a number of Republicans -- rallied around Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention. Democratic strategist Lynda Tran and..
CBS News

Couple who pointed guns at protesters to speak at RNC

 This is not the first time the McCloskeys have been linked to the Trump campaign.
CBS News

United States Postal Service United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government

Postmaster General DeJoy says he will stop USPS changes until after November election

 DeJoy's reversal on the changes comes amid increased scrutiny from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
USATODAY.com

US Postal Service in the spotlight as demand rises for 'vote by mail' options

 The success of the 2020 presidential election could come down to a most unlikely government agency: the U.S. Postal Service.
 
USATODAY.com

'Cheers' Mailman John Ratzenberger Issues Plea to Save U.S. Post Office

 John Ratzenberger is throwing his fictional mailman hat in the ring to save the U.S. Post Office, and maybe you didn't know this, but ... Cliff's got a plan to..
TMZ.com

Trump's Postmaster General DeJoy will testify before Senate on Friday about USPS delays

 The hearing comes as lawmakers from both sides scrutinize the USPS.
USATODAY.com

Louis DeJoy Louis DeJoy American businessman, 75th United States Postmaster General

Postmaster general halts changes blamed for delays until after election

 Louis DeJoy said his initiatives would be suspended "to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail."
CBS News

Postmaster general to testify before Senate committee on Friday

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will also testify before a House committee next week about recent changes to the postal service.
CBS News

United States Postmaster General United States Postmaster General chief executive officer of the United States Postal Service


Related videos from verified sources

Postmaster General DeJoy Agrees To Testify Before House Oversight Committee On U.S. Postal Service Changes [Video]

Postmaster General DeJoy Agrees To Testify Before House Oversight Committee On U.S. Postal Service Changes

A showdown is looming on Capitol Hill over controversial service changes at the U.S. Postal Service. They are changes that some fear could impact the election in November. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published
Baltimore leaders call on Postmaster General to address mail delays [Video]

Baltimore leaders call on Postmaster General to address mail delays

Baltimore’s congressional delegation is calling on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to address widespread mail delays affecting residents across the Baltimore region.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:31Published
Back To Work: House To Return Saturday To Deal With USPS Flap [Video]

Back To Work: House To Return Saturday To Deal With USPS Flap

CNN reports the US House of Representatives is set to return on Saturday to vote on legislation related to the US Postal Service. House Democrats hope to provide the financially strapped agency with..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Postmaster general to appear before Senate over mail delays

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Backlash mounting, President Donald Trump's embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will appear Friday before the Senate to testify on mail...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsmaxCBS NewsIndependentNPRNYTimes.comUSATODAY.com

Rove hits back at Dems accusing postmaster general of sabotaging USPS: 'It is slander, it's fearmongering'

 Former Obama officials and other Democrats who have accused Postmaster General Louis DeJoy of trying to suppress the vote are guilty of "slander," Fox News...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •IndependentNYTimes.comUSATODAY.com

2020 election: Postal crisis has states looking for alternatives to mail-in ballots

 Postmaster general Louis DeJoy agrees to testify before House Oversight and Reform Committee next week
Independent


Tweets about this

ValyrianLib

Avatar Korra 🌐🔶 RT @kylegriffin1: Breaking: The Postmaster General will suspend USPS changes until after the election. Louis DeJoy says the agency won't r… 4 seconds ago

TerriLa02823141

ohLamb RT @RepJerryNadler: On Friday, Postmaster General DeJoy testifies before @HSGAC. On Monday, he'll testify before @OversightDems. I stand f… 8 seconds ago

GBennettTOK

GBennett RT @KarluskaP: Postmaster general to testify before Senate Friday amid mail-in ballot controversy https://t.co/3IK7ajGNyn 19 seconds ago

crutchfoot

jackie callahan RT @stonecold2050: Is he going to remove the locks on mailboxes and put the sorting machines they have already taken back in place? I don’… 28 seconds ago

jessetpierson

Jesse Pierson RT @Jacopo_della_Q: Suspending the current USPS purge is not enough. We need to UNDO the damage caused by Trump's acolytes, bring back the… 29 seconds ago

dianen207

Diane #MaskUP! Newman RT @thomaskaine5: #ArrestDeJoy ...the sucker damaged $1 bill Ion in POST OFFICE sorting machines https://t.co/qJD8dPGuxD 33 seconds ago

CarolWh39009963

Carol White RT @eviebauer727: @JohnCornyn @WSJ Your conspiracy theory that Pelosi created is testifying in front of the senate FRIDAY asshat! Postmast… 43 seconds ago

PittarelliJ

Stella J. Pittarelli RT @TheDemCoalition: Read more 👉 https://t.co/OkxqZxyOpP These are Trump’s criminals and con men we are dealing with here - don't trust wh… 44 seconds ago