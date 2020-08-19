Global  
 

LeBron James, Lakers Wear Fake MAGA Hat Supporting Breonna Taylor Before Game

Wednesday, 19 August 2020
The entire Lakers roster is joining James in calling for justice for Taylor -- with stars from Dwight Howard to Anthony Davis to Alex Caruso wearing the hats prior to Tuesday night's game. All eyes are on LeBron James before he takes the court for…
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate
News video: Todd Fuhrman: The Trail Blazers play no defense, I like the Lakers for Game 1

Todd Fuhrman: The Trail Blazers play no defense, I like the Lakers for Game 1 02:07

 The Los Angeles Lakers are facing off with the Portland Trail Blazers for the opening game of the series, and although Damian Lillard has been on fire, Todd Fuhrman tells Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal and Clay Travis why he thinks LeBron James will lead the Lakers to a victory tonight.

