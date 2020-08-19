|
Cop Shoved Raptors President Masai Ujiri Twice During NBA Finals, Video Shows
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Here it is ... video proof Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was SHOVED FIRST in an altercation with a sheriff's deputy during the 2019 NBA Finals. It's shocking footage considering the claims made by the deputy which painted Ujiri as the main…
