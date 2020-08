Report: Cara Santana Dating Jared Leto's Brother After Jesse Metcalfe Split Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The designer and Shannon Leto have been photographed packing on the PDAs in Santa Monica, California, with some of the snaps showing them sharing a kiss. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Cara Santana is Dating This Oscar Winner's Older Brother! Cara Santana has a new man in her life! Six months after ending her engagement to Jesse Metcalfe, the 36-year-old actress is dating Shannon Leto, who is the...

Just Jared 2 hours ago





Tweets about this AceShowbiz Report: Cara Santana Dating Jared Leto's Brother After Jesse Metcalfe Split https://t.co/jnLshHWjcr https://t.co/CNbo9rko9v 2 hours ago