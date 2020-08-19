Jim Belushi Skinny Dips and Grows Legal Weed In 'Growing Belushi'

Grant Imahara, Host Of 'MythBusters' And 'White Rabbit Project" Dies At 49



Grant Imahara, host of Discovery Channel's "MythBusters" and Netflix's "White Rabbit Project," has died. The tragic news was announced in a statement from the Discovery Channel. According to CNN, Imahara was known in show business for his work in electronics and animatronics. A statement from the Discovery channel said; "We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant." No official cause of death has been shared. Imahara was 49 years old.

