|
Harlem Globetrotter Blasts News Anchors For Throwing Banana At Him, 'Egregious'
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
A Harlem Globetrotters player says white Alabama news anchors threw a banana and other fruit at him during a January appearance ... and now he's coming forward to blast the men for the "disrespectful and egregious" act. Maxwell Pearce -- AKA "Hops"…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Harlem Globetrotters Exhibition basketball team
Watch: Globetrotter narrowly avoids getting crushed by falling hoopHarlem Globetrotter fans in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, witnessed a scary moment when Bull Bullard pulled the rim down on top of himself following a massive slam..
CBS News
Alabama State in the southeastern United States
Alabama news anchors throw banana at Black Harlem GlobetrotterIt was one type of fruit they tossed at Maxwell Pearce. He and his manager say neither has apologized. The station's news director did.
CBS News
Oklahoma girl, 3, dies after being left for hours in hot car, police say. It's the 19th case of child vehicular heatstroke in 2020.The Oklahoma girl's death followed three fatalities on Saturday, including two toddler brothers in Alabama and a 4-year-old boy in Texas.
USATODAY.com
Doug Jones: Biden 'the leader our country needs'Senator Doug Jones of Alabama called former Vice President Joe Biden 'exactly the leader our country needs right now,' in an address to the virtual Democratic..
USATODAY.com
Tweets about this