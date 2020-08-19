Harlem Globetrotter Blasts News Anchors For Throwing Banana At Him, 'Egregious'

Global  
 

A Harlem Globetrotters player says white Alabama news anchors threw a banana and other fruit at him during a January appearance ... and now he's coming forward to blast the men for the "disrespectful and egregious" act. Maxwell Pearce -- AKA "Hops"…
Harlem Globetrotters Harlem Globetrotters Exhibition basketball team

Watch: Globetrotter narrowly avoids getting crushed by falling hoop

 Harlem Globetrotter fans in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, witnessed a scary moment when Bull Bullard pulled the rim down on top of himself following a massive slam..
CBS News

Alabama Alabama State in the southeastern United States

Alabama news anchors throw banana at Black Harlem Globetrotter

 It was one type of fruit they tossed at Maxwell Pearce. He and his manager say neither has apologized. The station's news director did.
CBS News

Oklahoma girl, 3, dies after being left for hours in hot car, police say. It's the 19th case of child vehicular heatstroke in 2020.

 The Oklahoma girl's death followed three fatalities on Saturday, including two toddler brothers in Alabama and a 4-year-old boy in Texas.
USATODAY.com

Doug Jones: Biden 'the leader our country needs'

 Senator Doug Jones of Alabama called former Vice President Joe Biden 'exactly the leader our country needs right now,' in an address to the virtual Democratic..
USATODAY.com

