Brad Pitt trending on social media because of reported upcoming project with Harry Styles

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Judge contested by Angelina Jolie in Brad Pitt divorce also married them



According to Pitt, Judge John W. Ouderkirk has "a well-documented history with the parties to this proceeding their counsel, including, without limitation, being hand-selected by Jolie to preside over.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 5 days ago Angelina Jolie wants new judge appointed to oversee Brad Pitt divorce



Angelina Jolie has requested a new private judge to oversee her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt after raising concerns about impartiality. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 1 week ago Angelina Jolie seeking removal of private judge in Brad Pitt divorce case



Angelina Jolie is seeking the removal of the private judge in her and Brad Pitt's divorce case, as she claims he failed to disclose his business relationships with one of Brad's attorneys. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:47 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this