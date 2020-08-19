|
D.A. Mulling Over Assault Charge Against Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
The L.A. County D.A.'s Office is reviewing possible assault charges against Tory Lanez for his alleged involvement in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting ... TMZ has confirmed. The D.A.'s mulling over a charge of felony assault with a firearm after…
