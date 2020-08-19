Global  
 

Britney Spears Conservatorship Unchanged After Court Hearing

TMZ.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Britney Spears wants a change in her 12-year conservatorship but she didn't get it at today's court hearing ... because TMZ has learned it was all status quo. As we reported, Britney's lawyer filed legal docs asking to permanently replace her dad,…
