Widespread Panic Drummer Todd Nance Dead at 57

Bloodshot Eyes RT @L4LM : Revisiting #ToddNance 's final performance with @WidespreadPanic during @panicenlaplaya in 2016: https://t.co/Jv14C4D1p4 5 minutes ago

Stacie RT @RollingStone: Todd Nance, founding drummer and 30-year member of the Southern rock jam band Widespread Panic, has died at the age of 57… 16 minutes ago