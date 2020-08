Celina Powell Insists Trey Songz Raped Her and Her Friend Despite His Denial Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

In a series of Twitter posts, the self-proclaimed Instagram thot details what happened during the incident, 'You forced me to do something and threw my phone off the balcony, refused to let me and another younger girl go.' 👓 View full article

