Masai Ujiri Says Cop Shoved Him at NBA Finals 'Because I Am Black'
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri says RACE was the main reason he was disrespected and assaulted by a cop at the 2019 NBA Finals -- stating, "It's because I am Black." 50-year-old Ujiri has finally broken his silence about that bombshell body…
