Masai Ujiri Says Cop Shoved Him at NBA Finals 'Because I Am Black'

TMZ.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri says RACE was the main reason he was disrespected and assaulted by a cop at the 2019 NBA Finals -- stating, "It's because I am Black." 50-year-old Ujiri has finally broken his silence about that bombshell body…
Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published
News video: Body-Cam Footage Shows Cop Shoving Toronto Raptors' President

Body-Cam Footage Shows Cop Shoving Toronto Raptors' President 01:06

 Newly released body-cam footage shows a California cop shoving Toronto Raptors' president Masai Ujiri during game 6 of the 2019 NBA Championship.

New video shows altercation involving NBA's Masai Ujiri and San Francisco sheriff''s deputy [Video]

Raptors President files countersuit in courtside altercation

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:49Published
Raptors' Ujiri countersues over altercation [Video]

The Toronto Raptors President of Basketball Operation, Masai Ujiri has filed a countersuit against San Francisco deputy Alan Strickland over an altercation the two had after the Raptors won Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:26Published

New video shows deputy shove Raptors president Masai Ujiri during altercation at NBA Finals

 Body camera footage of an altercation between Masai Ujiri and a sheriff's deputy at last year's NBA Finals appears to show the deputy as the aggressor.
USATODAY.com

Cop Shoved Raptors President Masai Ujiri Twice During NBA Finals, Video Shows

TMZ.com

Body-Cam Footage Shows Cop Shoving Raptors' President [Video]

Body-camera footage shows part of a 2019 altercation between Toronto Raptors' President Masai Ujiri and a California sheriff's deputy.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:06Published
A black photographer was thrown out of President Trump’s campaign rally [Video]

A black photographer was thrown out of President Trump’s campaign rally

A black photographer was thrown out of President Trump's campaign rally in an atmosphere he describes as similar to the "KKK."D'ante Speed, 24, claims he was quietly trying to do his job when he was..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published
Masai Ujiri Says The Youth 'Are The Future' Amid BLM Movement [Video]

Masai Ujiri Says The Youth 'Are The Future' Amid BLM Movement

While fans eagerly await the fate of the remaining NBA season, President of the Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri, also has the Black Lives Matter movement on his mind, telling ET Canada's Sangita Patel how..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:13Published

Masai Ujiri Says Cop Shoved Him at NBA Finals 'Because I Am Black'

TMZ.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Video Appears to Show Deputy Initiated Altercation With Masai Ujiri

 The video, released by lawyers for the Toronto Raptors president, comes from the body camera of the sheriff’s deputy suing Ujiri over their encounter after the...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comESPNCBC.ca

Cop Sues Masai Ujiri For Altercation, Video Suggests He Started It

eBaums World Also reported by •TMZ.com

