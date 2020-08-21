|
Megan Thee Stallion Claims for First Time, Tory Lanez Shot Her
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion isn't dancing around it anymore ... she just came flat out and accused Tory Lanez, by name, of shooting her. It's the first time she's actually used his name and she blasted him, saying ... "Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tory Lanez Canadian rapper and singer
D.A. Mulling Over Assault Charge Against Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion ShootingThe L.A. County D.A.'s Office is reviewing possible assault charges against Tory Lanez for his alleged involvement in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting ... TMZ..
TMZ.com
Megan Thee Stallion was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot before Tory Lanez arrest
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Megan Thee Stallion American rapper
Megan Thee Stallion shares photo of gunshot injury, slams critics: 'Y'all people are so sick!'"Savage" rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared graphic images of her heel, which was wounded by gunshot on July 12. She also called out her haters.
USATODAY.com
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Gruesome Foot Injury Pics from ShootingMegan Thee Stallion's sharing pictures of the injuries her foot sustained after Tory Lanez allegedly shot her ... and it's pretty gruesome. The rapper revealed..
TMZ.com
Barack Obama releases 2020 summer DNC playlist: From Megan Thee Stallion to The ChicksAhead of the Democratic National Convention, former President Barack Obama shared a playlist of favorite summer songs and tracks from DNC artists.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this