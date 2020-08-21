Global  
 

Megan Thee Stallion Claims for First Time, Tory Lanez Shot Her

TMZ.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion isn't dancing around it anymore ... she just came flat out and accused Tory Lanez, by name, of shooting her. It's the first time she's actually used his name and she blasted him, saying ... "Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You…
