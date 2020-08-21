Global  
 

Maluma Asks Fans to Get COVID Test, Isolate to Attend VMA Performance

TMZ.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Maluma and CNCO will attempt to pull off what few entertainers have been able to do this year -- perform for a live audience -- but to do so, they're setting some strict rules for the fans who want to risk it. We've learned the pair is currently…
