Kenneth Branagh is back with his ferret-face in Death on the Nile trailer
Friday, 21 August 2020 (
6 minutes ago) The first trailer for Death on the Nile, the sequel to Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express, dropped this week, so you know what that means…it’s the return of Kenneth Branagh’s ludicrous Hercule Poirot mustache! In Orient Express, Branagh’s first turn as Poirot, I compared his facial hair ...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Death on the Nile with Gal Gadot - Official Trailer
Check out the official trailer for the mystery thriller movie Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh. It stars Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:51 Published 2 days ago
'Death On The Nile' Trailer
Death On The Nile Trailer - In 'Death on the Nile,' Hercule Poirot's Egyptian adventure aboard a glamorous river steamer descends into a terrifying search for a murderer when an idyllic honeymoon is..
Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 01:50 Published 2 days ago
Related news from verified sources
Gal Gadot glitters in star-studded Death on the Nile trailer
The cast includes Kenneth Branagh as iconic detective Hercule Poirot, reprising this role from a remake of Murder on the Orient Express.
Jerusalem Post
9 hours ago
‘Death on the Nile’ Trailer: A Gruesome Murder Gets in the Way of Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer’s Gorgeous Honeymoon (Video)
The trailer has dropped for Kenneth Branagh’s mystery-thriller “Death on the Nile” are here!
In the video, which you can view above, Gal Gadot and Armie...
The Wrap
2 days ago Also reported by •
Just Jared
"Death on the Nile" - cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okenedo, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders
*Release date :* October 23, 2020
*Synopsis :* Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's (Kenneth Branagh) Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a...
AceShowbiz
1 day ago
Tweets about this