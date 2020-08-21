Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Help Deliver Necessities to Children in Need

TMZ.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent a hot summer day outside with a charity to provide food, supplies and smiles to children who could use all of the above. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex teamed up with L.A. nonprofit Baby2Baby this week to…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Sarah Cooper's 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings' in Development at CBS, 'The Crown' Showrunner on Meghan Mar

Sarah Cooper's 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings' in Development at CBS, 'The Crown' Showrunner on Meghan Mar 02:24

 Sarah Cooper's second book, 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings,' is now in development at CBS, 'The Crown' showrunner explains why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are off limits & Charlotte Kirk is at the center of Ron Meyer's exit.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex

In Break From Royal Tradition, Meghan Markle Calls For Change In US Polls

 Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, on Thursday broke from protocol normally followed by British royals in calling for a "change" in the upcoming US..
WorldNews

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan talk social media in first joint video call from new house; Meghan joins voter registration drive

 Harry and Meghan met with members of the Commonwealth Trust, a remaining link to the UK, to talk about making the world better through social media.
USATODAY.com

The British monarchy is a game. Harry and Meghan didn’t want to play

 What is required of the British monarchy? The answer is obvious, though it is both painful and embarrassing to admit: It is a willingness to be consumed...
WorldNews

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress

Meghan Markle to be Michelle Obama's surprise guest at virtual summit [Video]

Meghan Markle to be Michelle Obama's surprise guest at virtual summit

The Duchess of Sussex is set to feature at a virtual summit being held to encourage voting participation.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published

Baby2Baby american nonprofit organization


Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Anthony Davis dominates, Lakers easily roll over Blazers in Game 2 for first playoff win since 2012

 Anthony Davis scored 31 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as Los Angeles flexed its muscles on defense and held Portland to 88 points.
USATODAY.com

Beth Salamensky, Lawyer Who Found an L.G.B.T.Q. Community, Dies at 43

 She moved from the Chicago area to Los Angeles, where she joined a lesbian and gay synagogue. But after falling destitute, she withdrew and died of the..
NYTimes.com

Netflix is re-creating iconic Stranger Things sets in LA, and you can drive your car through them

 Image: Netflix

Netflix on Thursday announced the launch of a unique Stranger Things immersive theater production it’s calling a “drive-into..
The Verge
Jim Belushi Says Pit Would Have Saved His Brother's Life [Video]

Jim Belushi Says Pit Would Have Saved His Brother's Life

Actor Jim Belushi is pro-cannabis. He has left acting to join the cannabis industry. He has a reality show, "Growing Belushi", about his efforts to grow his legal cannabis farm in Oregon. On the debut episode he talked about his brother, famed "Saturday Night Live" and "Animal House" star John Belushi. John died at 33 of a cocaine and heroin overdose at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in 1982.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Duchess Meghan didn't understand the Commonwealth until joining royal family [Video]

Duchess Meghan didn't understand the Commonwealth until joining royal family

Duchess Meghan admitted she didn't fully know about the Commonwealth until she joined the Royal Family.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:05Published
'The Crown' Showrunner Peter Morgan Explains Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Off-Limits | THR News [Video]

'The Crown' Showrunner Peter Morgan Explains Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Off-Limits | THR News

Creator and showrunner Peter Morgan shares the unofficial feedback he gets from the royal family and why characters based on Prince Andrew and others won't be making an appearance in the Emmy-nominated..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:14Published
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to the UK for special reason [Video]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to the UK for special reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to the UK for special reason

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this

HonorJustLoyal

Loyal American "Virus Update: Children may be 'silent spreaders' " USA Today Coronavirus live updates: CDC director says tide is… https://t.co/QAL9LGAOpC 2 hours ago

joyce_macri

marilyn joyce macri RT @joyce_macri: Coronavirus live updates: CDC director says tide is turning in the South; 10th MLB team postpones game; Another US senator… 3 hours ago

joyce_macri

marilyn joyce macri Coronavirus live updates: CDC director says tide is turning in the South; 10th MLB team postpones game; Another US… https://t.co/OwRugwpSGy 3 hours ago

ricky43517155

Rick the King 🇺🇸 Coronavirus live updates: CDC director says tide is turning in the South; 10th MLB team postpones game; Another US… https://t.co/iO4H6YOOqg 3 hours ago

raphaelha67

blunt67 RT @DaOGTriple: Coronavirus live updates: Another US senator tests positive; teachers could be exempt from quaran... https://t.co/oiyIdfMoW… 17 hours ago

ijustbtweeting

🤷🏽‍♀️✨🤎✊🏾 Coronavirus live updates: CDC director says tide is turning in the South; 10th MLB team postpones game; Another US… https://t.co/pqlSs6maRw 18 hours ago

Houstonpdx

Jamie hardwick Coronavirus live updates: 10th MLB team postponeoo I. game; Another US senator tests positive; teache...… https://t.co/JQlpf1M1Iu 19 hours ago

darcrich

Human Capital Stock (Ret.) Coronavirus live updates: Another US senator tests positive; teachers could be exempt from quarantine rules; Fauci… https://t.co/n2eBZalCaC 19 hours ago