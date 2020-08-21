Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Help Deliver Necessities to Children in Need

Jim Belushi Says Pit Would Have Saved His Brother's Life



Actor Jim Belushi is pro-cannabis. He has left acting to join the cannabis industry. He has a reality show, "Growing Belushi", about his efforts to grow his legal cannabis farm in Oregon. On the debut episode he talked about his brother, famed "Saturday Night Live" and "Animal House" star John Belushi. John died at 33 of a cocaine and heroin overdose at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in 1982.

