Quiet Riot Drummer Frankie Banali Dead at 68
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
You might say God is feeling the 'Noize' now ... Quiet Riot's drummer, Frankie Banali, has died following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Frankie died Thursday night in Los Angeles surrounded by loved ones, according to his wife, Regina, who…
Frankie Banali American rock drummer
Quiet Riot American heavy metal band
Los Angeles City in California
