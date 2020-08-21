Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Quiet Riot Drummer Frankie Banali Dead at 68

TMZ.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
You might say God is feeling the 'Noize' now ... Quiet Riot's drummer, Frankie Banali, has died following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Frankie died Thursday night in Los Angeles surrounded by loved ones, according to his wife, Regina, who…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Frankie Banali Frankie Banali American rock drummer


Quiet Riot Quiet Riot American heavy metal band


Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Help Deliver Necessities to Children in Need

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent a hot summer day outside with a charity to provide food, supplies and smiles to children who could use all of the above. The..
TMZ.com

Anthony Davis dominates, Lakers easily roll over Blazers in Game 2 for first playoff win since 2012

 Anthony Davis scored 31 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as Los Angeles flexed its muscles on defense and held Portland to 88 points.
USATODAY.com

Beth Salamensky, Lawyer Who Found an L.G.B.T.Q. Community, Dies at 43

 She moved from the Chicago area to Los Angeles, where she joined a lesbian and gay synagogue. But after falling destitute, she withdrew and died of the..
NYTimes.com

Netflix is re-creating iconic Stranger Things sets in LA, and you can drive your car through them

 Image: Netflix

Netflix on Thursday announced the launch of a unique Stranger Things immersive theater production it’s calling a “drive-into..
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheRainbowist

Nicholas Lex Patrick Beth Salamensky, Lawyer Who Found a Queer Community, Dies at 43 https://t.co/UbPqv6FOdQ 31 minutes ago

KevinJSturr

Kevin Sturr One of many lonely COVID deaths: Beth Salamensky, Lawyer Who Found an L.G.B.T.Q. Community, Dies at 43 . https://t.co/JMGaB6Y0z4 8 hours ago

SeanJane5

Sean Jane Beth Salamensky, Lawyer Who Found an L.G.B.T.Q. Community, Dies at 43 https://t.co/Uh6dxeq31W 9 hours ago

ChronLaw

ChronLAW Legal News Beth Salamensky, Lawyer Who Found an L.G.B.T.Q. Community, Dies at 43 - The New York Times - https://t.co/PGNGeHsJvq 21 hours ago

JamesJosephIgoe

James Igoe Beth Salamensky, Lawyer Who Found an L.G.B.T.Q. Community, Dies at 43 https://t.co/tZyZw15Vmh via @instapaper 22 hours ago

JamalMdshah

MdShah Jamal Beth Salamensky, Lawyer Who Found an L.G.B.T.Q. Community, Dies at 43 https://t.co/vz5Ei8Ht7o 1 day ago

MsDuhMeanor

Melody #Remove45🆘 Beth Salamensky, Lawyer Who Found an L.G.B.T.Q. Community, Dies at 43 https://t.co/zuRPzoddvD 1 day ago

TheBellTolling

The Bell "Beth Salamensky, Lawyer Who Found an L.G.B.T.Q. Community, Dies at 43" by BY JULIA CARMEL via NYT https://t.co/778q2QJlJu 1 day ago