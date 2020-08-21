Global  
 

Manchester Untied captain Harry Maguire ‘threw a swing’ in Mykonos

Anorak Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Manchester Untied captain Harry Maguire ‘threw a swing’ in MykonosManchester United captain Harry Maguire has been spending part of his summer hols in a police station on the Greek island of Syros. United say Maguire is “fully co-operating with the Greek authorities” following an “alleged incident” on the neighbouring island of Mykonos. The Greek authorities claim Maguire was one of “three foreigners” arrested after an altercation with police officers.

The Sun says Maguire reports the allegation that on “a boozy break” to a “flash” resort, Maguire “punched a cop and tried to bribe officers in a bust-up in Mykonos”.

Greek police “Confirmed” the allegation?

We hear from Mykonos Police spokesman Petros Vassilakis:



“All of the three were arrested but during the effort to do so, the other two, including the football player, got violent also. They threw down at least two policemen, hit them with their fists and kicked them.

“I can’t tell you what they were telling us. All English swear words against the authorities and against the work of the police.”



The Mail’s report has the Greek police spokesman talking about swings and roundabouts:

Maguire is to appear before a local prosecutor Saturday morning at 11.00am. Maguire’s lawyer said he denies all wrongdoing.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Harry Maguire leaves court following not guilty plea

Harry Maguire leaves court following not guilty plea 00:26

 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire left court on the Greek island of Syros on Saturday morning. The England international pleaded not guilty following his arrest over an incident on the nearby island of Mykonos. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us...

