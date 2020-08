Monica and Master P Exchange Words Online After He Claims to Be Disrespected by C-Murder Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

After *Master P* name-drops her in an Instagram rant against his incarcerated brother, Monica makes public that she doesn't appreciate *Master P* dragging her into their family feud. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Commonly Used Words and Phrases That Have Racist Connotations



Commonly Used Words and Phrases That Have Racist Connotations You may not know it, but these everyday words and phrases are linked to racism. Master bedroom/bathroom According to real estate blog.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:36 Published on July 8, 2020

Tweets about this