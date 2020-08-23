Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Pushing For Emancipation

Will Barron Trump go back to school? WH says 'that's a personal decision'



White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Friday was asked if President Trump and the First Lady have decided whether their son Barron Trump will go back to school in the fall as the president pushes for schools to reopen. Conway responded, "that's a personal decision."

