Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Pushing For Emancipation
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Kellyanne and George Conway's daughter says she's reached her breaking point and wants to be emancipated from her parents. As you know by know, 15-year-old Claudia Conway has been in a TikTok war with her parents, and it's all rooted in politics…
