'12 Years a Slave' Writer Penning New Batman Comic, Hero Will be Black

TMZ.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
The Oscar-winning writer behind "12 Years a Slave" is coming back with a new project that'll see Batman's cowl donned by a Black man ... and fans already think they know who it is. John Ridley is heading up a 4-issue, limited series comic for DC,…
