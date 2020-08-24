Global  
 

Kobe Bryant Treasures Found in Storage Locker, Scooped Up By 'Storage Wars' Pro

TMZ.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
A storage locker treasure hunter hit the JACKPOT -- finding an abandoned unit packed with Kobe Bryant treasures ... and now one of the stars of "Storage Wars" is involved. Here's the deal ... just like on the show, storage units are auctioned off…
Kobe Bryant Kobe Bryant American basketball player

Vanessa and Natalia post Kobe Bryant tributes on his birthday

 "Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for," Bryant's daughter, Natalia, wrote.
CBS News

Vanessa Bryant pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant on what would've been his 42nd birthday

 Vanessa Bryant wrote an emotional tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant on what would've been the former Los Angeles Lakers star's 42nd birthday.
USATODAY.com

Kobe Bryant's 42nd Birthday Celebrated by Murals, Nike, Vanessa

 Kobe Bryant would have turned 42 Sunday ... and there's literally a worldwide celebration of his life on TV, online and on walls across the world. Murals..
TMZ.com

Remembering Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday

 Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant has missed so much in such a short period, including the Lakers making the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
USATODAY.com

Yuvraj Singh remembers late Kobe Bryant on his birthday: Legends are never forgotten

 Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh Instagrammed the above picture for his 9.4 million followers to mark basketball great Kobe Bryant’s birth anniversary on...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SOHHAceShowbizNew Zealand HeraldTMZ.comUSATODAY.com

Diana Taurasi, honoring Kobe Bryant, scores 34 in Mercury win over Washington

 Diana Taurasi, honoring Kobe Bryant, scores 34 in Mercury win over Washington  
azcentral.com Also reported by •AceShowbizUSATODAY.com

Mercury star Diana Taurasi scores season-high 34 points while wearing jersey to honour Kobe Bryant

 Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi scored a season-high 34 points while wearing a No. 8 jersey to honour Kobe Bryant in her team's victory over the Washington...
CBC.ca Also reported by •9to5Toys

bcsalvador

Bennett Salvador RT @kron4news: HAPPY BIRTHDAY KOBE 💜💛: Remembering Kobe Bryant on what would've been his 42nd birthday https://t.co/UAVQ1cxb1c https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

_tyronus

ron RT @Tribeca: Remembering Academy Award winner and NBA superstar Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday. Sending love and lig… 50 minutes ago

NFL_UNICORN

NFL UNICORN RT @NFL: Remembering Kobe Bryant on what would've been his 42nd birthday. 💜💛 https://t.co/Cerklcxkbx 1 hour ago

ktwolf

Kathy L Tobiassen RT @NBC_EarlyToday: The world is paying tribute to and remembering the extraordinary life of Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd b… 1 hour ago

NBC_EarlyToday

Early Today The world is paying tribute to and remembering the extraordinary life of Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42… https://t.co/mMx75WTHbs 1 hour ago

Claudia12781923

Kloudia Flores RT @ABC7: REST IN PEACE: We're remembering Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday. 💛💜 https://t.co/4pz6t5UuDL https://t.co/Q… 1 hour ago

_teen_problem

⚡️CommonWhiteGirl⚡️ What We Lost: Inside Kobe Bryant's Prolific Life and Enduring Legacy Kobe Bryant was the sort of legendary athlete… https://t.co/XunxKMYHSP 1 hour ago

My27nikes

Eastside4life RT @FOXLA: REMEMBERING KOBE BRYANT💜💛🏀: Sunday marks what would have been NBA legend Kobe Bryant's 42nd birthday and also kicks off the star… 2 hours ago