Kobe Bryant Treasures Found in Storage Locker, Scooped Up By 'Storage Wars' Pro
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
A storage locker treasure hunter hit the JACKPOT -- finding an abandoned unit packed with Kobe Bryant treasures ... and now one of the stars of "Storage Wars" is involved. Here's the deal ... just like on the show, storage units are auctioned off…
