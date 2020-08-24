Global  
 

New Wonder Woman 1984 trailer released during DC Fandome event and it's such a good time

Lainey Gossip Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Here is the DC movie I am most excited to see, Wonder Woman 1984 dropped a new trailer during the DC Fandome event this weekend. It’s such a good time! Diana lassoing lightning? Awesome! Cheetah’s punk style? Cool! Steve Trevor doing a 1980s fashion montage? Fun! Wonder Woman 1984 continues to look ...
Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Published
News video: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer 2

'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer 2 02:24

 Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer 2 - Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's (Gal Gadot) next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

'Wonder Woman 1984' FanDome Trailer Shows Kristen Wiig's Full Transformation Into Cheetah

 The star-studded DC FanDome virtual event treats fans to a new trailer for the second 'Wonder Woman' movie which shows the villainess Cheetah in its full glory.
AceShowbiz

'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer is a superpowered blast from the past

 Warner Bros. is heading back to the '80s, superhero style. During the DC FanDome event Saturday, the studio dropped the snazzy new trailer for Wonder Woman...
Mashable


