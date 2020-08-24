New Wonder Woman 1984 trailer released during DC Fandome event and it's such a good time
Monday, 24 August 2020 () Here is the DC movie I am most excited to see, Wonder Woman 1984 dropped a new trailer during the DC Fandome event this weekend. It’s such a good time! Diana lassoing lightning? Awesome! Cheetah’s punk style? Cool! Steve Trevor doing a 1980s fashion montage? Fun! Wonder Woman 1984 continues to look ...
