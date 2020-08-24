|
Paris Hilton Claims Utah Boarding School Abused and Tortured Her
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Paris Hilton's opening up about a traumatic chapter of her life before her 'Simple Life' stardom ... in an upcoming documentary that's pretty shocking. The famous heiress describes how her rebellious youth living with her family in NYC's Waldorf…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Paris Hilton American media personality and socialite
Paris Hilton to share secret childhood trauma in new documentary
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
Paris Hilton 'nervous' about her documentary release
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:13Published
Paris Hilton confirms new designs for clothing line
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:53Published
New York City Largest city in the United States
Wheatus Singer Brendan B. Brown 'Memba Him?!New York musician Brendan B. Brown shot to stardom as the lead singer and guitarist of his band, Wheatus ... after they released the hit single, "Teenage..
TMZ.com
Revealed: Jared Kushner’s Private Channel With Putin’s Money ManOn a late afternoon in March, a large military aircraft bearing the Russian Federation insignia descended into John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York..
WorldNews
Trump plans to announce FDA authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19A medical worker in New York checks blood for coronavirus antibodies. | Photo by Pablo Monsalve / VIEWpress via Getty Images
President Donald Trump..
The Verge
NYC surfers paddle-out for Breonna TaylorHundreds gathered in Far Rockaway to honor Black lives with a paddle-out — a surfing tradition in which people paddle out to sea, join in a circle, and honor..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this