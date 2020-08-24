Global  
 

Paris Hilton Claims Utah Boarding School Abused and Tortured Her

TMZ.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Paris Hilton's opening up about a traumatic chapter of her life before her 'Simple Life' stardom ... in an upcoming documentary that's pretty shocking. The famous heiress describes how her rebellious youth living with her family in NYC's Waldorf…
News video: Paris Hilton's School Scandal: Paris claims she was 'tortured' at school

Paris Hilton's School Scandal: Paris claims she was 'tortured' at school 02:14

 Paris Hilton has alleged she experienced "continuous torture" whilst attending Provo Canyon School as a teenager.

