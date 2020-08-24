Global  
 

20-Year-Old Woman Declared Dead Found Alive At Funeral Home

TMZ.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
A young woman who was declared dead after 30 minutes of CPR from paramedics was actually found to be very much alive ... she started breathing again at a Detroit funeral home!!! This eerie incident went down Sunday, when paramedics found a…
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit
News video: Woman declared dead found alive in funeral home

Woman declared dead found alive in funeral home 01:30

 Woman declared dead found alive in funeral home

