20-Year-Old Woman Declared Dead Found Alive At Funeral Home
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
A young woman who was declared dead after 30 minutes of CPR from paramedics was actually found to be very much alive ... she started breathing again at a Detroit funeral home!!! This eerie incident went down Sunday, when paramedics found a…
