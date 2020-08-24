Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scott Peterson's Death Penalty Sentence Reversed

TMZ.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Scott Peterson just got a big break, because the California Supreme Court has reversed his death penalty sentence for murdering his wife and unborn child. The Court ruled the trial judge in the case erred by dismissing prospective jurors who…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: California Supreme Court Overturns Scott Peterson’s Death Penalty Sentence

California Supreme Court Overturns Scott Peterson’s Death Penalty Sentence 00:34

 The California Supreme Court on Monday overturned the 2005 death sentence for Scott Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife, but said prosecutors may try again for the same sentence if they wish in the high-profile case. Katie Johnston reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Scott Peterson Scott Peterson American murderer on death row


Court Court Judicial institution with authority to resolve legal disputes

'Every state has different policy': SC to not issue nationwide guidelines for COVID-19 compensation to kin of deceased

 The Supreme Court on Monday refused to issue nationwide guidelines for adequate ex-gratia monetary compensation to families of those who died due to coronavirus..
DNA

High Court permits individuals to install & immerse Ganesha idols in Tamil Nadu, amid Govt ban on public celebration

 Court has also emphasized that the Tamil Nadu's government's ban on public celebrations, processions, installation of idols in public on Ganesh Chaturthi will be..
DNA
Watch: British national held for allegedly sexually abusing minor boy in Odisha [Video]

Watch: British national held for allegedly sexually abusing minor boy in Odisha

A British national who runs a shelter home in Jharsuguda areea of Odisha has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor boy. The accused, identified as John Patrick Bridge runs a shelter home named ‘Faith Outreach’. The incident came to the fore during a probe over misuse of funds by the accused. When police were conducting a probe, a minor boy alleged that John Patrick Bridge had sexualy assaulted him. The minor boy said the incident happened when he was returning from his home to the shelter home last year. Police have registered a case and the accused has been arrested. ‘The person has been accused of sexual abuse of a child in the institution he was running. During the investigation, the person has been arrested and has been sent to Court, the further probe is underway,’ Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul PR said. He however refused to divulge any further details related to the case. Watch the full video for all the details on the story.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:48Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Scott Gragson asking for lighter sentence for deadly DUI crash [Video]

Scott Gragson asking for lighter sentence for deadly DUI crash

The wealthy real estate executive who is responsible for the death of a 36-year-old mother of three named Melissa Newton because he was driving drunk after a charity golf tournament is asking the court..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:38Published
Federal appeals court overturns marathon bomber's death sentence [Video]

Federal appeals court overturns marathon bomber's death sentence

The U.S. Court of Appeals has overturned the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and ordered a new penalty phase trial.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:28Published
Tsarnaev appeal questioned impartiality of jurors in bomber's death sentence [Video]

Tsarnaev appeal questioned impartiality of jurors in bomber's death sentence

The U.S. Court of Appeals has overturned the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and ordered a new penalty phase trial.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Rajasthan HC asks Speaker to decide on merger of BSP MLAs, Congress within 3 months

 The Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked the State Assembly Speaker to decide within three months on the merger of six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs in the...
Mid-Day

Canada: Recent Court Of Appeal Decision Weighs In On Reasonable Notice Periods Following An Asset Sale - CCPartners

 In Manthadi v. ASCO Manufacturing the Ontario Court of Appeal overturned the lower court's summary judgment decision finding that the motions
Mondaq

'Every state has different policy': SC to not issue nationwide guidelines for COVID-19 compensation to kin of deceased

 The Supreme Court on Monday refused to issue nationwide guidelines for adequate ex-gratia monetary compensation to families of those who died due to coronavirus...
DNA


Tweets about this

Deshbhakth8

Deshbhakth RT @shyamznwar: Yay🕺💃✨💥 Ganesha Chaturthi: Madras high court permits installation and immersion of idols by individuals in Tamil Nadu | Ch… 8 hours ago

an01_anand

abhishek anand RT @rvaidya2000: Ganesha Chaturthi: Madras high court permits installation and immersion of idols by individuals in Tamil Nadu https://t.co… 2 days ago

shamsunderts

#Shamsunder T.S. 🇮🇳 RT @punarutthana: #GaneshaChaturthi: Madras high court permits installation and immersion of idols by individuals in Tamil Nadu https://t.c… 3 days ago

punarutthana

भारत पुनरुत्थान Bharata Punarutthana #GaneshaChaturthi: Madras high court permits installation and immersion of idols by individuals in Tamil Nadu… https://t.co/sI5PbXu5Eh 3 days ago

Sandeep98898057

Sandeep Pant RT @Dharma2X: Dr @Swamy39 jee : Ganesha Chaturthi: Madras High Court permits installation and immersion of idols by individuals in Tamil N… 3 days ago

Dharma2X

Dharma Dr @Swamy39 jee : Ganesha Chaturthi: Madras High Court permits installation and immersion of idols by individuals… https://t.co/KOMLwjrpiG 3 days ago