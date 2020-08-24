Scott Peterson's Death Penalty Sentence Reversed

Watch: British national held for allegedly sexually abusing minor boy in Odisha



A British national who runs a shelter home in Jharsuguda areea of Odisha has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor boy. The accused, identified as John Patrick Bridge runs a shelter home named ‘Faith Outreach’. The incident came to the fore during a probe over misuse of funds by the accused. When police were conducting a probe, a minor boy alleged that John Patrick Bridge had sexualy assaulted him. The minor boy said the incident happened when he was returning from his home to the shelter home last year. Police have registered a case and the accused has been arrested. ‘The person has been accused of sexual abuse of a child in the institution he was running. During the investigation, the person has been arrested and has been sent to Court, the further probe is underway,’ Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul PR said. He however refused to divulge any further details related to the case. Watch the full video for all the details on the story.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:48 Published on January 1, 1970