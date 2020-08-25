Global  
 

Kimberly Guilfoyle Delivers Bizarre Speech at RNC in Support of Trump

TMZ.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
To paraphrase George W. Bush after hearing Donald Trump's Inauguration speech, Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech at the RNC was some crazy s***! Guilfoyle's delivery was all fire and brimstone, which might have worked well if there were 5,000 people in…
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: In RNC speech, Trump warns of 'rigged election'

In RNC speech, Trump warns of 'rigged election' 02:08

 During his first convention appearance at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his claim that voting by mail, a longstanding feature of American elections that is expected to be far more common during the coronavirus pandemic,...

Nikki Haley says at RNC that the Trump administration "put America first"

 Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, one of the few members of the Trump administration to speak at the Republican National Convention, endorsed..
CBS News

St. Louis couple famous for pointing guns at protesters speak at RNC

 Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple photographed pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters, addressed Republicans at the RNC. "Make no..
CBS News

RNC tries to make the case that Trump aggressively handled coronavirus

 Much of the early part of the Republican National Convention's opening night programming praised the president's handling of the pandemic.
CBS News

Republican Convention: The US President brushes aside concerns of Trump fatigue

 United States President Donald Trump aggressively asserted control over the Republican National Convention today, overshadowing the prime-time speakers, as he..
New Zealand Herald

Zing! Pence Says This Supreme Court Justice Is A 'Disappointment' [Video]

Zing! Pence Says This Supreme Court Justice Is A 'Disappointment'

Normally rather mild in his public remarks, US Vice President Mike Pence had sharp words Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network this week, Pence called Chief Justice Roberts a 'disappointment' to conservative Americans. Last month, the Supreme Court rejected a Nevada church’s emergency plea to strike down the state’s temporary 50-person cap on worship services. Nominated by former President George W.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral [Video]

Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral

[NFA] Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were among those who spoke passionately about late civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis at his funeral in a historic Atlanta church Thursday. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:23Published
Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused [Video]

Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused

Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral. The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the service. Current President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn't pay his respects to Lewis. Trump has refused to honor Lewis while he lay in state at the US Capitol or participate in his service.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Trump Replaces Portraits Of Clinton And George W. Bush [Video]

Trump Replaces Portraits Of Clinton And George W. Bush

The official portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have been moved. Both portraits were removed from the Grand Foyer of the White House within the last week. They were replaced by those of two Republican presidents who served more than a century ago. White House tradition calls for portraits of the most recent American presidents to be featured. Meaning they are given the most prominent placement to be visible to guests during official events.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Top Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus. Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President Donald Trump's event at Mount Rushmore. CNN reports Guilfoyle was not with the President and Donald Trump Jr. has so far tested negative. Guilfoyle has not met with President Trump recently, but she was backstage for his rally in Tulsa, and was also at his event in Phoenix.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Nikki Haley: 'America is not a racist country' [Video]

Nikki Haley: 'America is not a racist country'

The daughter of Indian immigrants, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said the topic of racism in America is "personal" for her, as she pledged her support for President Donald Trump at the RNC on Monday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:46Published

How the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory is making its way into American politics

 Members of the Trump administration are giving indirect, and sometimes mixed, answers on the president’s position on QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory the..
CBS News

The RNC Is All About Trump [Video]

The RNC Is All About Trump

President Donald Trump is rallying support for his reelection bid at the Republican National Convention and is bucking the trend of previous conventions.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:33Published
Michelle Obama's speech 'very divisive': Trump [Video]

Michelle Obama's speech 'very divisive': Trump

Following night 1 of the Democratic National Convention that saw former first lady Michelle Obama give a scathing attack against four more years of Donald Trump in office, Trump on Tuesday called the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published
Michelle Obama Gets Praise From Fox News Anchors for ‘Slicing and Dicing’ Trump During DNC Speech [Video]

Michelle Obama Gets Praise From Fox News Anchors for ‘Slicing and Dicing’ Trump During DNC Speech

Fox News anchors largely praised Michelle Obama’s DNC speech, saying she “flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:10Published

