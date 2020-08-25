Global  
 

Jacob Blake's Uncle Says Cop Should Be Charged with Attempted Murder, Shot Him for Being Black

TMZ.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Jacob Blake was shot 7 times by a white cop for the "crime" of being black ... so says Jacob's uncle, who's deeply distraught over what went down in Kenosha, WI. Justin Blake tells TMZ ... the police officer who shot his nephew has absolutely no…
News video: Jacob Blake: Protests, vandalism erupt after Kenosha police officer shoots, seriously injures man

Jacob Blake: Protests, vandalism erupt after Kenosha police officer shoots, seriously injures man 02:54

 Crowds of protesters gathered in Kenosha overnight after a police officer shot a man and seriously injured him during a 'domestic incident.'

More violent Kenosha protests over police shooting of Black man

 Second straight night of unrest in Wisconsin city after video of Jacob Blake getting shot goes viral.
CBS News

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James on police shootings: 'We are scared as Black people in America'

 After Monday night's Game 4 win over the Trail Blazers, the Lakers' LeBron James expressed frustration over the Jacob Blake incident in Kenosha.
USATODAY.com

Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot man

 Officers deployed tear gas early Monday to disperse hundreds of people who protested after a police shooting in Kenosha, Wis.
USATODAY.com

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur meets with players on Kenosha shooting: 'Things have to change'

 Aaron Rodgers said the Packers are in discussions about how it will support the social justice movement on the sidelines before its season opener.
USATODAY.com

Fires in Kenosha Reflect Anger After Police Shooting of Jacob Blake

 Some Wisconsin residents were stunned as buildings went up in flames. Protesters were upset that the police shot Mr. Blake, a Black man, in the back as he tried..
NYTimes.com

Wisconsin protesters rally for second night against 'shocking and outrageous' police shooting of Jacob Blake

 Protests continued in Wisconsin for a second night after the police shooting of Jacob Blake was captured on video and shared on social media.
USATODAY.com

Hundreds in Washington D.C. protest shooting of Jacob Blake [Video]

Hundreds in Washington D.C. protest shooting of Jacob Blake

Hundreds in Washington D.C. protest shooting of Jacob Blake

Protests continue over shooting of Jacob Blake Monday evening [Video]

Protests continue over shooting of Jacob Blake Monday evening

Protests continue over shooting of Jacob Blake Monday evening

Protesters rally in Kenosha over shooting of Jacob Blake [Video]

Protesters rally in Kenosha over shooting of Jacob Blake

Protests continue in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake Monday evening.

Cardi B and 50 Cent Demand Justice for Unarmed Jacob Blake After Police Shooting

 Nathalie Emmanuel, Rosanna Arquette and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as well as his running mate Kamala Harris have also expressed outrage over the...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •CBS NewsUpworthyCNASOHH

Jacob Blake: Police fire tear gas in second night of unrest after shooting of black man

 Hundreds defy curfew to gather in front of city courthouse chanting 'No justice, no peace'
Independent Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS News

