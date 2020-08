Pastor John Gray Reports Alleged Side Chick for Extortion After Leaking FaceTime Videos Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

The 'Book of John Gray' star is accused cheating on his wife Aventer Gray again after a woman named 'Mary' leaks videos of her FaceTime conversations with the popular pastor. 👓 View full article

