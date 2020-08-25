Global  
 

Jacob Blake Paralyzed from Waist Down After Shooting, Says His Father

TMZ.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Jacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of being shot in the back by a cop in Kenosha, WI ... so says his father, who's upset and wants answers. Jacob's dad says doctors are unsure if his son's paralysis is permanent, but he's en…
News video: Minnesota Democrats Condemn 'Horrifying' Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake

Minnesota Democrats Condemn 'Horrifying' Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake 00:42

 Minnesota’s Democratic leaders are condemning the weekend police shooting in southern Wisconsin where an officer was recorded shooting an unarmed Black man in the back. Katie Johnston reports.

Police Face Off Against Protesters in Wisconsin

 Protesters and law enforcement officers clashed in Kenosha, Wis., over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer.
Jacob Blake reportedly paralyzed, Wisconsin protests ignite fires across Kenosha: What we know

 Protests broke out and fires were set around Wisconsin after a 29-year-old Black man was shot by police in Kenosha. Here's what we know.
Police shooting of Jacob Blake sparks more protests amid nationwide unrest. Here's what we know

 Protests broke out and fires were set around Wisconsin after a 29-year-old Black man was shot by police in Kenosha. Here's what we know.
 
Protests continue for a second night in Wisconsin after police shoot Black man in the back

 The shooting of yet another Black man by police officers has sparked outrage across the country and led to two straight days of clashes between protesters and..
Jacob Blake: Father says man shot in Wisconsin is 'paralysed'

 Jacob Blake is in hospital after being shot multiple times by officers in Wisconsin on Sunday.
'It's a miracle he's still alive': Jacob Blake, father of six, in stable condition after being shot by Kenosha police

 Jacob Blake's family launched an online fundraising effort Monday, quickly raising more than $150,000 in donations by late afternoon.
