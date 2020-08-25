|
Jacob Blake Paralyzed from Waist Down After Shooting, Says His Father
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Jacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of being shot in the back by a cop in Kenosha, WI ... so says his father, who's upset and wants answers. Jacob's dad says doctors are unsure if his son's paralysis is permanent, but he's en…
