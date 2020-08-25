|
Kanye West Sued by Company for Allegedly Stealing Its Tech, Bailing on $10 Mil Investment
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Kanye West took advantage of a tech company to advance his Yeezy brand and launch his popular Sunday Service, then left them high and dry ... according to a new suit. MyChannel, Inc. says it's a black-owned business specializing in video and…
