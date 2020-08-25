Kanye West Sued by Company for Allegedly Stealing Its Tech, Bailing on $10 Mil Investment

Kanye West Partners With The Gap



Kanye West's Yeezy brand is partnering with Gap to create a new clothing line. Business Insider says the line will be called Yeezy Gap. The new collection is for men, women, and children. It will be designed by West and the Yeezy team. Gap did not share the financial details of the deal. It said that Yeezy would earn royalties and potential equity related to sales results through this partnership.

