Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Charged With Multiple Felonies Over Alleged Stabbing
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son has been hit with several felonies stemming from his alleged knife attack on a neighbor in June ... and now he's facing nearly 10 years behind bars. We broke the story ... cops in San Clemente, Calif. arrested 28-year-old…
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar American basketball player
San Clemente, California City in California, United States
California State in the western United States
