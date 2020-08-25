Global  
 

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Charged With Multiple Felonies Over Alleged Stabbing

TMZ.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son has been hit with several felonies stemming from his alleged knife attack on a neighbor in June ... and now he's facing nearly 10 years behind bars. We broke the story ... cops in San Clemente, Calif. arrested 28-year-old…
