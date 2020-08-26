Global  
 

Kanye West Going All Out To Get On Arizona Ballot, Willing to Spend $500k

TMZ.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Kanye West is pulling out all the stops to get on the ballot in a crucial swing state that he sorta needs to have half a chance at this thing ... and it's home to the Grand Canyon! Sources tell TMZ ... Ye and his campaign are doing a full blitz to…
