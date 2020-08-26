Manchester United captain Harry Maguire called ‘unsportsmanlike’ by Greek prosecutor Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Harry Maguire, the Manchester United, has been found guilty in a Greek court of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult. United say he will remain their captain. Maguire says he’s innocent and will appeal the sentence of 21 months, 10 days in prison, suspended for three years. What was a minor incident on a Greek island is all over the news because Maguire is famous. And for that reason Greek lawyer Dr Ioannis Paradissis is invited to address the nation via BBC Radio 4. The prosecutor representing Maguire’s apparent victims tells the Today Programme:







“…[my clients] told me they are still waiting for an apology and they haven’t heard any and this is what I find quite shocking and quite *unsportsmanlike*, because fair play means when I’ve done something wrong, I apologise.”







It’s personal, no? Maguire might well be a berk, but when the prosecutor goes on the radio and alludes to the famous face’s job as playing some part in the incident, things look a bit odd, unfair even. Why should Maguire be “sportsmanlike” in a criminal court? It’s not sport. He’s not contesting the ref’s decision. He’s appealing a serious criminal conviction. 👓 View full article

