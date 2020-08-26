Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beyoncé leaves an adidas photo shoot in NYC and uses her platform to respond to the police shooting of Jacob Blake

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been in the Hamptons the last little while. They were photographed with all three kids on a boat with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey the other day – Page Six has the exclusive photos. Sir and Rumi are three years old now. And Blue who is eight years old on her phone, hanging with her f...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New Yorkers Protest Jacob Blake Shooting

New Yorkers Protest Jacob Blake Shooting 02:48

 The family of a Black man shot by Wisconsin police is speaking out as protests continue across the country, including here in New York; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump said some police officers who shoot unarmed suspects 'choke' like golfers [Video]

President Trump said some police officers who shoot unarmed suspects 'choke' like golfers

While discussing the shooting of Jacob Blake on 'The Ingraham Angle,' President Trump said some police officers who shoot unarmed suspects 'choke.'

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:53Published
Civil Rights expert, Reds pitcher say discomfort is part of the point [Video]

Civil Rights expert, Reds pitcher say discomfort is part of the point

Athletes of all colors and genders have used sport as a platform for various forms of political protest since at least the 1800s. They’ve faced public scoldings the whole time — and Wednesday..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 04:29Published
'Why did you shoot him': Protesters shout at armed civilian running down street in Kenosha [Video]

'Why did you shoot him': Protesters shout at armed civilian running down street in Kenosha

Police in Kenosha said two people have died and one was injured after shots were fired during the third night of unrest over Jacob Blake's shooting. Footage filmed on Tuesday night shows an armed..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:15Published

Tweets about this